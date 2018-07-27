WATCH: Texas inmate stops traffic while attempting to escape cop car!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ABILENE -- We get it... no one really wants to go to jail. Like an inmate who slowed down traffic in Taylor County after drivers spotted the inmate on top of a patrol car.

Apparently, he was trying to make a daring escape while being transported to the big house. After reportedly kicking out the back window cops caught on and eventually pulled over to stop him.

We would say one upside of going to jail is escaping this HEAT!

But, all jokes aside, the latest reports claim 75% of Texas prisons and state jails have no air conditioning in the inmates' living areas, and at some prisons temps regularly get above 100°.

Back in May, a federal judge signed a proposal to transfer some medically-sensitive inmates to other facilities. And several inmate's families have come forward to protest the extreme temps inside the prisons.