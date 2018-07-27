Virtual Pediatrics brings the doctor right to your couch!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - If you've got a kid, there's some pretty convenient technology that just hit North Texas and it could save you gas money and time.

"Virtual Pediatrics is really the latest offering for Urgent Care For Kids," said Brian White from Urgent Care for Kids. "It's a two-way video chat platform where the doctors that are actually in our clinics can treat kids all throughout the state of Texas."

This is the first virtual doctor's office in Texas that specializes in pediatrics, and if your kid is sick, you can get help right from the comfort of your own home.

No appointment needed!

But let's pump the brakes a little bit, this is service is really designed to help diagnose what's probably a minor ailment. It's not a virtual emergency room.

"On our website, we've got a whole section for these virtual visits," White said. "We've got a description of the types of ailments that this is right for."

The best part, you don't have to worry about your little one picking up extra germs in a waiting room from the kid who keeps coughing on every toy.