Trump praises Jerry Jones for tough stance on National Anthem

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Dallas Cowboys made headlines Friday after President Trump put out his first tweet of the day, praising owner Jerry Jones for his latest stance on the national anthem saga.

"Our policy is that you stand at the anthem, toe on the line," Jones told reporters Wednesday.

Within 48 hours of that press conference, Trump tweeted, " Way to go, Jerry. This is what the league should do!"

The Cowboys` announcement comes on the heels of the NFL's decision to hold off on implementing a policy it adopted in May to fine teams whose players refuse to stand on the field during the anthem.

Many players, however, including free agent Colin Kaepernick who many believe is being pushed out of the league, have not changed their position. They say they`re not disrespecting the flag, and are only protesting police brutality and racial inequality.

"I'm going to take a fine this year, why not? I'm going to protest during the flag," Tennessee Titans star defensive end Jurrell Casey told CNN. "That's what I'm going to say now."