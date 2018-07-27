Streetside Showers mobile shower serving homeless is now cutting hair!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON-- Remember Streetside showers?

NewsFix first told you about the mobile shower that travels around North Texas, a few months ago. They make stops around the area for those in need of a shower, fresh socks, and hygiene items.

Well, there is so much demand, that hair stylists are joining in on the journey.

One retired hair stylist did 17 hair cuts in Denton on Friday, “I am fulfilling my heart, I am helping others.”

Lance Olinksi, founder of Streetside Showers says numerous hair stylists have asked how they can help.

“He says that the need is great, so why not?” says a volunteer.

“You are putting a lot of smiles on people’s faces today,” Olinksi tells her.

Olinksi is also expanding the amount of trailers he has. He says there are a lot of organizations reaching out to him asking for the mobile shower to make a stop. If you want to help, he could use donations for a truck to pull the new trailer with three showers.

33.214841 -97.133068