Streetside Showers mobile shower serving homeless is now cutting hair!

Posted 7:34 pm, July 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:24PM, July 27, 2018

DENTON-- Remember Streetside showers?

NewsFix first told you about the mobile shower that travels around North Texas, a few months ago. They make stops around the area for those in need of a shower, fresh socks, and hygiene items.

Well, there is so much demand, that hair stylists are joining in on the journey.

Related Story
Homeless Texans stop by traveling RV to take a hot shower

Haircuts today at the Denton shower stop!! #showeron #streetsideshowers

A post shared by Streetside Showers (@streetsideshowers) on

One retired hair stylist did 17 hair cuts in Denton on Friday, “I am fulfilling my heart, I am helping others.”

Lance Olinksi, founder of Streetside Showers says numerous hair stylists have asked how they can help.

“He says that the need is great, so why not?” says a volunteer.

“You are putting a lot of smiles on people’s faces today,” Olinksi tells her.

Olinksi is also expanding the amount of trailers he has. He says there are a lot of organizations reaching out to him asking for the mobile shower to make a stop. If you want to help, he could use donations for a truck to pull the new trailer with three showers.

Related stories