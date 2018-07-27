Rockwall resident builds custom Star Wars wheelchair for disabled girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKWALL-- Sean Fields' love for Star Wars and costuming skills are light years ahead of the game.

"It's basically me and several of my friends have gotten together for the purpose of building large scale props for different reasons," Fields told NewsFix.

This year the Rockwall-native took his talents to the International Comic Con in San Diego. He was handpicked for a special mission with Magic Wheelchair.

"When you put one of these kiddos in an epic costume, the wheelchair disappears and they don't see a child with disabilities anymore they just see a really cool costume with a really cool kid in it."

And Liz was the cool kid who got to roll around in Sean's creation which was made with a 3-D printer in just four weeks.

"The costume we built was based on the 'droideka' or 'destroyer droid' from the prequel trilogy those are the big bronze ones that roll into the scene."

Now, Liz wasn't shooting off lasers or anything but her custom cruiser did help put her disability in the back seat for a while.

"She has a condition called Nemaline Myopathy which means her muscles are in atrophy state, meaning she has a lot of muscle weakness overall," Sean explained.

Several kids, like Liz, got to feel the the force at this year's Comic Con thanks to other builders like Sean,

"I'm not going to lie to you, when I gave my little speech about the build I got choked up and started crying a bit."