Man who threw molotov cocktails inside Hulen Mall faces 20 years in prison

FORT WORTH - The man accused of using molotov cocktails to set two Hulen Mall department stores on fire is now facing 20 years in federal prison.

Craig Tezeno pleaded guilty to arson on Wednesday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Police say the 46-year-old man lit three molotov cocktails inside Dillard's and Sears, this all happening back in May.

Tezeno set afire a rag-topped glass bottle of gasoline in side Dillard's before doing the same thing at Sears. A week later, he went back to Sears and lit a third molotov cocktail.

Store employees put out the fires and no one was hurt during the incidents.

Along with the possible 20-year federal prison sentence, Tezeno faces a possible $250,000 fine.