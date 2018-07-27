Luxury movie theater promising five-star treatment opens in Victory Park

DALLAS – Are you looking for somewhere luxurious to go this weekend? Well, you can go to the movies!

A newly opened theater in Victory Park is promising a five-star, hotel-like treatment, and it`s the first of its kind to hit the Dallas area.

“It comes equipped with fully-reclining leather seats and a gourmet menu with in-theater waiter service,” Chief Executive Officer of Cinépolis USA Luis Olloqui said.

“What we`re trying to offer is a luxury experience where you have very nice seats, the best in technology with respect to the projection and sound, great food, great drinks, very family-oriented,” Olloqui told CW33.

As movie theater attendance continues to decline, 2017 seeing the lowest numbers since at least 1992, the movie industry is doing everything it can to bring the box office back in style.

Will it work? With a wide variety of videos and streaming services at one’s finger tips, are people up for a fancy movie-watching experience?

“We have to build a cinema that delivers such an experience that will make it worth your money,” Olloqui said.

How much money will you have to dish out if you want to try out the gourmet meal in a leather seat?

Cineapolis USA says tickets will range from 10 to 18 dollars.