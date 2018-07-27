I-20 most dangerous highway & I-35E closing all lanes this weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- There's no question, Interstate-20 is a popular way to get across the Metroplex when traveling east or westbound, but it also comes with the dubious distinction of being the sixth most dangerous highway in the United States...

Between 2010 and 2016, I-20 there were a total of 490 crashes that resulted in a total of 594 fatalities!

The most recent one happened last weekend when Officer Jamie Givens was struck and killed on the eastbound ramp of I-20 and Bonnie View Road by a suspected drunk driver.

I-20 is not the only dangerous highway deep in the heart of Texas. Interstate-10 in Harris county comes in as the fifth most deadly highway in the country one spot above I-20.

But, if you think that I-20 is all you have to worry about think again! A construction project will completely shut down I-35E all weekend long as construction crews demolish the Beckley Avenue Bridge South of downtown!

Yes you heard that right!The closure is expected to start Friday night all the way to 5am Monday morning.

That's not all. If you're north of downtown, there's a closure that'll impact you too.

The Dallas North Tollway will close two of their lanes on the Northbound side between Lovers Lane and Harvest from Friday night until Monday morning for maintenance.

Well folks if you had weekend plans make sure you leave early and find alternative routes because traffic this weekend is going to be a quite the pain.