WISE COUNTY - This right here (in the video) is what 600 pounds of marijuana looks like! It was found during a traffic stop in Wise County, northwest of Fort Worth. A highway patrol officer pulled over a pickup truck with a trailer on Highway 81.

After finding the driver suspicious, a police canine was called to the scene and... found all this inside a trailer. Inside duffel bags was 600 pounds of pot.

Police say the suspect was driving the drugs to Florida.