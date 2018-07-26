Trial underway for man accused of murdering Dallas mother of four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A trial is underway for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, dumping her body, and then fleeing to Mexico.

Faustino Lara Valdez, 37, is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Marisol Espinosa. Her body was found dumped under a bridge on I-20 in Pleasant Grove back in 2016. Valdez was arrested after he was captured in Mexico and transferred to Dallas.

Wednesday in court, Valdez admitted to dumping Espinosa's body, but says he did not kill her. The trial continues Thursday.

If convicted, Valdez could face up to life in prison.