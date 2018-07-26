Say goodbye to Dallas Mavericks Dancers’ revealing uniforms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Say goodbye to the revealing uniforms, sexy routines, and swimsuit calendars.

Following a sexual harassment scandal, the Mavs dancers are getting a new look.

They don't want to be seen as just eye candy, according to the Mav's CEO.

"The Mavs Dancers and all of our entertainment groups are a part of the Mavericks family," CEO Cynt Marshall said in a statement. "They are also a part of this culture transformation and will live by the same mission, vision and values that any Mavs staff member or player will live by. When I came into the Mavs organization, I said that the Dallas Mavericks will be the NBA standard for diversity and inclusion by 2019 —and I believe that the Dancers are a big part of that. We want our Mavs Dancers and all of our entertainment groups to continue to be the best in the NBA, on and off the court and in the community.”

Online, people have some mixed reviews.

I’m excited for the changes the Mavs and the Mavs dancers are doing...I’m only disappointed a crazy ex tore up my autographed calendar from 2016...😑😂 — Gary Matthew Livingston (@GareBear1621) July 26, 2018

Some say it's a step in the right direction, others say the Mavs dancers have nothing to do with the sexual allegations.

Ok ... I understand what the Mavericks are trying to do by ordering the Mavs Dancers to cover up and dance less provocatively, but why do this and where does it end? — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) July 26, 2018

Licensed counselor, Nina Rios-Doria specializes in sexual abuse, and mainly works with sports teams.

"I believe that will change how people that attend view the Dallas mavericks and i think it makes a big impact on young women today," she says.

She is hoping it's sending a message of respect and safety that will have an impact on the whole community.

"You change culture by looking at, 'what do you value?' What are our beliefs and are we instilling that throughout the organization and by her doing that and taking the step of changing the uniforms is just one step to portray a different image, a different message," says Rios-Doria.

Riddle me this, Mavs fans - what do the Mavs dancers have to do with Earl Sneeds history of sexual abuse? Why does it matter what the dancers in an arena are wearing? Or how they are dancing? Or the calendar sold in the fan shops? https://t.co/HqVaFaeQmQ — Kathryn Dunn (@itskathryndunn) July 26, 2018

Mavs Dancers shouldn’t feel the need to compensate for Mavericks front office scandals. Changing their clothing and dance routines to be more “wholesome” is an irrelevant overcorrection that is supporting a woman shaming culture that is unacceptable. — Tristan Maynard (@TristanLMaynard) July 25, 2018