Mavs dancers change to less revealing uniforms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks Dancers will be toning it down a bit by changing their uniforms to be less 'revealing.'

This is all part of a 100-day plan by Mavs new CEO Cynthia Marshal. It comes after a sexual harrassment scandal in the team's workplace. Marshall told the Dallas Morning News the organization wants to focus on the "dancers as artists and to highlight their skills, not be eye candy or sexualized."

We still don't know what the new outfits will look like, but expect to see a change this coming season.