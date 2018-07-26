Jerry Jones says Cowboys will stand for national anthem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jerry Jones says the Dallas Cowboys will stand for the nation anthem and says he will continue to endorse Papa John's Pizza!

During a press conference Wednesday, Jones said the Cowboys have a behavior code in place. "Our policy is that you stand for the anthem, toe on the line," Jerry Jones said.

Jones also says the team will continue to partner up with Papa John's, even after its founder and former CEO John Schnatter used a racial slur. Jones even called the Cowboys 'the face of Papa John's' in Texas stores.

Training camp kicks off Thursday with the Cowboys first practice.