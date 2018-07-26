Fort Worth ISD introduces new policy for absences in the coming school year

FORT WORTH — An automatic excused absence after going to the doctor will soon be a thing of the past for Fort Worth ISD students.

According the district’s website, the state law requires students to attend class at least 90 percent of the school year.

So now after a parent or doctor’s notice is given, it will be reviewed by the principal or an attendance committee to determined whether or no it’ll be excused.

FWISD says all this adds up to making sure students are able to pass to the next grade level, and ultimately, graduate high school.

Hey look at it this way… maybe we’ll see an increase in perfect attendance!