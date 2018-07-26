Dallas Police Officer Jamie Givens remembered in special ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's a sad day for the Dallas Police Department.

Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Senior Corporal Jamie Givens. Hundreds gathered at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano to remember Officer givens.

He was killed Saturday morning. Cops say Adrian Breedlove struck the officer as he was working a funeral for another officer who passed away from cancer.

"It was beautiful. A lot of community support. A lot of law enforcement support for the family it was great to see and you can tell he was very much loved," said a family friend.

Cops say Breedlove's alcohol-level was twice the legal limit. He remains in custody after a judge ordered a mental evaluation. Givens was on the force for 32 years and was planning on retiring in just a couple of weeks.

He leaves behind two teenage boys.

Officer Givens will be buried Friday in Oklahoma.