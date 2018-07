Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR HILL - Cedar Hill police are looking for this man, whom they say sexually assaulted a woman last Friday.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was walking to a convenience store when a man approached her and led her to a nearby field, where he sexually assaulted her. The suspect was able to get away.

Police say the suspect is between 18 and 22 years-old and he has tattoos on both arms.

If you recognize him, you're asked to  contact the Cedar Hill Police Department.