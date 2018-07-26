Blue Bell introduces new Key Lime Mango Tart flavor

All you ice cream lovers out there, good news! Blue Bell just launched a new flavor... Key Lime Mango Tart!
It's a little different from what a lot folks were expecting. Earlier in the week, a picture of whataburger's honey butter flavor ice cream was floating around social media. The pic even had the ice cream stamped with an H.E.B. and Whataburger logo.
Blue Bell released a statement saying:
"Unfortunately, the image is not real. We love receiving flavor ideas from our fans, and while we think this idea is certainly creative with two iconic Texas brands, we have no plans to create this flavor at this time."