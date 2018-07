Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All you frequent flyers may want to listen up!

American Airlines says their fares for basic economy will soon include a personal item and a carry on bag.

The company says the change will go into effect on September 5th. They believe this new policy allows customers to benefit from their lowest fares.

By removing the carry-on restriction this will make them more competitive.

Guess you can widen your load a little as you fly the friendly skies.