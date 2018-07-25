Video shows violent serial robbers strike again in Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Fort Worth Police are asking for your help to find a trio of thieves who have been targeting bars that serve the Hispanic community.

They say the same men hit up four bars in the last month with the most recent robbery being July 14th. Cops say the suspects are thin black males between the ages of 20 to 30 and with very distinctive tattoos.

Officials also stated the men are becoming more and more violent over time. They've shot one person in the face and kicked another in the head knocking that person unconscious. In the video released by Fort Worth PD you can see one of the men dragging a woman from behind the bar.

If you recognize them call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4383.