President Trump`s tariff tirade has been angering a lot of nations.

But, the European Union and U.S. made a deal to settle trade tensions by working together towards zero tariffs and barriers.

The agreement comes after Trump placed tariffs on steel and aluminum. So the EU, Mexico, and Canada placed their own tariff on U.S. agriculture products in return.

But now, it seems a cease fire is in the works as both countries try to keep the peace on trade.