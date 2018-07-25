‘This is only a drill’: Grapevine police alert residents to training exercises today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE - Grapevine police will be taking part in a training exercise today at Grapevine High School.

The department is telling area residents to NOT worry if they see police on campus and reminding them that there is NO emergency, posting information about the drills on the Grapevine Police Department's Facebook page.

"Everything is okay! We are conducting officer training in the area. In addition to our School Resource Officers, various patrol officers and their vehicles will be in the area for police exercises."

The department is also asking citizens to share the information with others in the community.