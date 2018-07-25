Ruff Life: Bella’s a beauty that’s ready to call your place home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Bella is looking for a family to settle down with...but it seems like something is always blocking her way.

"Before we met Bella, she actually had a string of bad luck," said Amanda Peterson of Dallas Pets Alive! "She was adopted, and ultimately returned at no fault of her own. This happened as a back and forth pattern for seven times - none of which were Bella's fault. Everything from landlord issues, to the owners were moving, to the owners had a new baby and just didn't have enough time for Bella anymore."

But the bad luck isn't slowing this good girl down! Bella is still smiling, and she's ready to bring her cookies and cream paws to your home!

"Bella's a bit of a unicorn, she's had no health issues, she's a really great dog, gets along with other dogs, people," Peterson said. "Bella is super smart, she's crate trained, and she also knows a couple of tricks."

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.