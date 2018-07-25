Plano nurse receives award for her role on night of Richardson officer’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- It's been months since Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Officer Sherrard's time was cut too short, but he touched many lives, including the people in the emergency room on that fateful night.

"I have to say it was the worst shift of my career thus far and will probably be the worst ever," Nurse Kim Adams from Medical City Plano said.

Adams, who is also a wife of an officer, was presented the DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses for the role she played on the night Officer Sherrard died.

"I saw his ring. It looked just like my husband's. I think I was put in that room for that moment because I was able to stand there and I was able to pray," Adams remembered. "I think about him every day. I have a picture of him in my locker. A picture of him hangs on a wall in the ER."

A similar story is playing out for fallen Dallas Officer Senior Corporal Jamie Givens, who was killed by a drunk driver.

Officer Givens was transferred to Prestonwood Baptist Church for visitation on Wednesday. His funeral will be held on Thursday.

Just like Kim Adams, it'll take time to recover from the tragedy of losing a man in blue.

"I'm working through it but I don't think I'll ever get over it, and I think that's ok," Adams said.