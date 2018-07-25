Necco Wafers’ message Sweetheart candies are going bye-bye

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEEP ELLUM -- "I love you, crazy for you, be mine," these are just some of the messages people looked forward to seeing on the little sweetheart candies during Valentine's Day.

But all of that could soon be coming to an end.

Apparently, there's not much of love left since the candy maker and their cousin company, Necco Wafers, have decided to shut down operations.

Round Hill Investments says they're planning to sell Necco Brands, but it hasn't been made clear who will take over.

However, since the news broke, Sweethearts candies have been selling out like crazy. Some online candy vendors are already sold out

Even a candy store like "Rocket Fizz" in Deep Ellum has had to put the sweet treats on back order.

"It's really difficult to track these candies down, Necco Wafers now. It's funny about a month ago or two months ago we regularly had them in here, but now it's just one of those scarce items that only people kinda of remember now," said Rocket Fizz Employee, Alan Diaz. "Nothing's going to beat the original I can say that right now."

The candies are known for their over 100 heart-warming messages, especially around that special day we all know as Valentine's Day.

For almost 120 years the candies have been use as a way to spread the love. In the past nearly eight billion sweethearts were sold every year. Some people have even gone as far as to get them personalized.

But with business plans up in the air looks like the next message you could see on

these "conversation hearts" is "good-bye!"