Lockheed Martin hosting job fair to hire 400 in Fort Worth

Lockheed Martin is hosting a hiring fair Monday, July 30.

At the event, you will have the opportunity to meet and interview with hiring managers. The company is looking to hire 400 technicians, mechanics, and assemblers.

The fair will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sheraton in Fort Worth. All you have to do is show up and be sure to bring your resume!

Lockheed Martin Hiring Fair



Monday, July 30, 2018

Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel

1701 Commerce Street

Fort Worth, TX 76102

32.747834 -97.325075