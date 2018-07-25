Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – It's official! April the giraffe is pregnant again.

The now world-famous giraffe, 16, attracted millions of people who watched and waited for her to give birth to baby, Tajiri, in her home at Animal Adventure Park in 2017.

The park streamed April in her pen during most of her pregnancy. By the end of it all, April was a world-wide star.

They (we all) welcomed their baby boy Tajiri, on April 15, 2017. Baby Taj was 5’9″ when he was born. Today, he’s over 10 feet tall.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch announced Wednesday on TODAY that April is expecting again. The father is Oliver the Giraffe, who is Baby Taj's dad.

As far as when Taj's brother or sister will arrive, Patch said the average gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months.

"April likes to go 16, 17, 18 ... 19 months," he said.

So timing will be sometime in spring of 2019.