Chew on This: #GetFried Fry Café takes toppings to new heights

DEEP ELLUM – How do you like your fries? If the answer is plain, let #Get Fried Fry Café change your mind. The Deep Ellum eatery that specializes in over-the-top fries is run by Muhammad Abdullah.

"I grew up in a household where business was also something that we were a part of,” Abdullah told Newsfix. “My dad has been in the convenience store business for the past 25 years, but there was just something that was resisting me from pulling the trigger on that route."

And that's when Abdullah was introduced to the franchise.

"I love French fries,” Abdullah said. "Lot of people have be going that route, but when you're talking about loading it up with meat, protein, vegetables and all that kind of stuff -- I thought it was unique.”

And what's also unique – besides the toppings – are the types. #Getfried Fry Cafe offers six different styles of fries for customers to choose from. Like the hand-cut fries, used for the "Southern Comfort"

"They'll get the hand-cut fries with brisket drizzles with BBQ sauce,” Abdullah told Newsfix.

Then there's the “716” – an ode to Buffalo, New York – where #getfried was branded, topped with shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese.

Chew on This: #Get fried fry café is offering the Rocky Balboa – a Philly cheese steak fry basket that's sure to knock you out!

If you're wanting something a little more filling, try the slider trio.

"Pulled chicken, brisket, and hamburger,” Abdullah said. "Rather than using a bun, we use waffle fries. Big sized waffle fries."

Talk about a trifecta!

So, whether you're looking to step outside your comfort zone – or have a late-night binge – get fried!!