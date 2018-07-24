Texas DPS: Man shot after he approached agents with a gun in his hand

DALLAS — An investigation is now underway, after special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety shot a man who was approaching them with a gun.

According to the DPS, here’s what happened:

“The special agents were parked in a business complex parking lot when a white SUV pulled in behind the special agents and blocked them in,” said Lonny Haschel with the DPS. “The occupant of the white SUV got out with a handgun and approached the agents. The agents fearing for their lives discharged their service weapons striking the suspect.”

That suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. Two others who stayed in the white SUV during the shooting were taken into custody. This all happened in the area of I-635 and Skillman Tuesday morning. The investigation is being led by the Texas Rangers.