Suspect arrested in the most recent Bay Area stabbing of 18-year-old woman

OAKLAND, CA -- Authorities in Oakland, California are still searching for answers as to why an 18-year-old woman and her sister were attacked Sunday night.

Nia Wilson and her sister, Letifah, were making their way down the bay area transit system, known as BART, when someone came out of now where, stabbing the two ladies.

Letifah is now recovering, but tragically Nia later died.

Bart Police Chief, Carlos Rojas, says this was one of the most brutal attacks he had ever seen.

Police say the incident was captured on a surveillance camera along with footage of the attacker tossing their clothes as they ran from the scene.

Authorities believe the culprit to be 27-year-old John Lee Cowell.

On Monday, Cowell was spotted on the BART system a day after the crime and was captured within hours.

"A patron, another rider, told us that he believed the subject got on an Antioch-bound train. So we intercepted an Antioch-bound train at Pleasant Hill. At Pleasant Hill officers searched the train and located John Lee Cowell," said Rojas.

Rojas says Cowell is known as a violent felon and was currently out on parole after just getting out of prison.

Wilson's death was the third in five days after two other unrelated attacks took place on the same transit system.

Police still don't know what provoked the attacker.

Since Sunday more than a thousand people have taken to the streets, rallying for justice for Nia and her sister.

And although a suspect is in custody, for Wilson's family, the pain it still all too real.