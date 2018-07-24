Stormy Daniels’ husband files for divorce in Kaufman County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-Did you know that Stormy Daniels has a house, right here in North Texas?

Yup! And her husband, Glendon Miller Crain just filed for divorce this week in Kaufman County.

But according to court documents, he's claiming that she cheated on him.

If the divorce weren't enough, Crain's also filed a temporary restraining order on Daniels with conditions that include their child not being around "any person employed in the adult entertainment industry."

