Shooter opens fire in Dallas, wounding two people

DALLAS -- Two people are wounded, several cars are damaged, and a shooter is still on the loose after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon in Dallas.

Dallas police say the shooting took place near Loop 12 and West Northwest Highway.

They say the suspect, driving a white Malibu, pulled up behind a man and a woman who were in a Nissan Cube and started firing at their car.

Police say the man and woman then got out of the vehicle and ran into a near by Exxon gas station, asking the clerk to lock the door behind them.

After circling the station several times the shooter drove back to the abandoned and car fired more shots at it. That`s when two passengers in a nearby Uber were hit.

The passengers were transported to an area hospital, and it appears their injuries are non life threatening.

The woman in the Nissan Cube left before authorities got there. And as of now police, are still looking for the shooter.