Saltgrass server in west Texas admits faking ‘racist’ note left on receipt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ODESSA - The server at a Saltgrass Steakhouse in Odessa, Texas who went viral after sharing a racist message left on a receipt... is admitting he lied.

Khalil Cavil posted to Facebook last week a photo of a receipt showing his name was circled and a note was left on the top, saying quote 'We don't tip terrorists.'

Cavil claimed a customer wrote the note and the reason he posted to Facebook was to show that "racism and hatred still exist."

Saltgrass Steakhouse ended up banning the blamed customer because of the incident, but after a further investigation the restaurant's manager learned the whole thing never happened.

And then Cavil admitted to faking the story. And reaction on social media has been just as swift as the first time.

Saltgrass says they've invited the blamed customer back for dinner, on the house.