North Texas contractor pleads guilty to scamming elderly homeowners

NORTH TEXAS - A New Orleans man working as a contractor in North Texas has pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of an elderly victim.

The man, Ernest Thibodeaux, was accused of scamming elderly homeowners out of their money; Police say he went by the name Kris Malachi while working in Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and also had warrants for similar crimes in Alabama and Mississippi.

Thibodeaux was sentenced up to four years in jail. Police believe their could be more victims here in our area and recommend anyone believing they were victims to contact their local police.