Morning Hope: Dallas group teaches young kids to deal with conflict

DALLAS - Many schools, countless lives, and one belief. That's the mission statement for one Dallas organization dedicated to teaching young children to deal with conflict and making schools a safe place for personal development.

"So, addressing conflict resolution, diversification inclusion, and teaching them positive ways of dealing with their anger," is how One Belief founder Tashina Calhoun describes the organization.

Calhoun says teaching these things in schools is important -– because there is no way of knowing if kids are learning to deal with conflict at home. "Conflict arises every day. It can be as simple as a misunderstanding, and then you are not really sure how to identify your emotions. What you are feeling, and then where to go from that," she says.

Teaching kids how to manage their emotions, while simultaneously sharing the importance of acceptance.

"My main thing is, I want kids to accept them for who they are. Be the friend that you want to be. You have more in common with the person next to you than you think. It's really about coming together and accepting you as you are," Calhoun says.

One Belief holds monthly assemblies throughout the year at area schools, mentoring children on how to deal with their feelings. The organization is even holding a backpack drive. "The backpacks is mainly just to give to the community for those who are in need. Backpacks, supplies, composition books, pens and crayons. But we'll also have someone there to talk...ways to deal with your anger... and really, in a way, addressing mental health," Calhoun says.

Tashina and her team are still looking for backpack donations. Visit manyschoolsonebelief.com and click on 'Ways to Help' to get involved!