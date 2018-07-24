Mega Millions mania with half-billion jackpot! And what about unclaimed prizes?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- Lottery tickets were in high demand Tuesday with the Mega Millions jackpot sitting at an estimated $522 million(!!!). But as much as anyone would love to win the lottery, a lot of prize money has actually gone unclaimed over the years.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission $34 million has already been left on the table in 2018, and since the Texas Lottery began in 1992 more than $1 BILLION in winnings has not been picked up. But it hardly goes to waste; unclaimed prize money goes to the state to fund public education and veterans programs.

Tickets for tonight's Mega Millions drawing will be sold until 9:45 with the drawing taking place at 10:12. While the odds of hitting all six numbers are 1 in 302,575,350, the chance of winning some kind of prize amount is a much-better 1 in 24. If nobody wins the jackpot, the next drawing will take place this coming Friday night.

Good luck!