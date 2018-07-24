Did You Know?: Spilling the tea on Millennials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, TX -- Most Millennials think the struggle is real. Here's why: According to creditcards.com, studies may say Millennials are bad tippers, but it may be because they're broke!

Did you know the people born between 1981 and 1996 make around $10,000 less than what their parents were earning at the same age?

Apparently, they're making a median income of $40,581 a year, which is about 20% less than what their mom or dad were making in the 80s.

Just another reason why Millennials are drowning in student loan debt!