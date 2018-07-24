Did You Know?: Chuck E. Cheese and Video Games have one thing in common

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING, TX -- We all love a good 8-bit world! Did you know the creator of Chuck E. Cheese is the same guy behind Atari?

Nolan Bushnell, who was one of Atari's founders, was reportedly inspired by Walt Disney himself and wanted the arcade to be an eat-and-play family experience.

Meaning, the company that gave us Space Invaders is also responsible for the creepy mouse robot! Although, you probably won't see a whole lot of old-school video games in there anymore.

Hey you never know! Pizza and Pong for everyone!