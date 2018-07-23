Weatherford man arrested for breaking dog’s neck, owner arrested for abandonment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHERFORD - A man in Weatherford has been arrested and is facing an animal cruelty charge after allegedly breaking the neck of an abandoned dog.

Police say 25-year-old Kyle Rufus Childers was seen dumping the animal's body in a trailer park dumpster and telling a resident the dog had been bothering him, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Childers was booked into the Parker County Jail on Saturday.

The owner of the dog, 29-year-old Anthony West, was also arrested on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, abandonment, according to the Star-Telegram.