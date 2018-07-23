Vigil set for fallen Dallas police officer, suspect charged and released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A difficult weekend for the Dallas Police Department as it mourns the death of one of its officers. Senior Cpl. Earl Jamie Givens was killed Saturday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed into him during a funeral procession for another fellow officer.

"We are just asking you to just keep the Givens family in your prayers, keep the Dallas Police Department in your prayers, keep the city of Dallas in your prayers," DPD Chief U. Renee Hall said.

Givens was a 32-year veteran of the department. A candlelight vigil is set for 7:30 Monday at the DPD Central substation at 334 S. Hall Street, where a motorcycle has been placed as a memorial in his honor.

A public visitation will be held at 6 p.m. this Thursday at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. His funeral will be held that morning at the church.

The driver accused of hitting Givens has bonded out of jail. He is 25-year-old Adrian Breedlove. He is charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Breedlove is due in court August 23.