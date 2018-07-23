Arlington police need help identifying bold woman shoplifting

ARLINGTON – Police in Arlington are looking for this woman who was caught on camera… not being shy or modest about stealing merchandise from a retail store in the 100 block of E. I-20.

“Sometimes we just let the video speak for itself,” is captioned (appropriately) under the video on the Arlington Police Department’s Facebook page. It leaves little to the imagination, showing the woman stuffing the goods under her dress, adjusting and rearranging as necessary as she begins her departure.

Police say the woman was confronted outside the store but was able to get away with some merchandise. If you recognize her, you’re asked to contact Arlington Police Det. Blanco at 817-459-6647 or email daisey.blanco@arlingtontx.gov.