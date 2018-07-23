Video shows Oak Cliff couple robbed by teens during dog walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Take a look at this surveillance video. It shows a couple walking their dog in north Oak Cliff right before they are robbed by a group of armed teenagers.

You can see one of the teens pointing a gun at the couple. According to the Dallas Morning News, six teens were taken into custody Sunday morning in Mesquite after leading police in a chase that involved a stolen car.

Police say the teens are also accused of other robberies and assaults in North Texas. Because of their ages, their names have not been released.