Majic Mic: Some of the most powerful couples in music

You`ve probably heard that America`s power couple, Beyonce and Jay, are on an international tour! OTRII which also implies this isn't the first time they have toured together.

I've always found it interesting when your spouse is also your co-worker. Famous couples working together is not a new thing-- like famous R&B duo Ashford and Simpson. Not only did they tour and sing together, they also opened up a restaurant and hosted a radio show together.

Another famous couple who toured together is country giants Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Their successful tour brought both of their fans together in 2006 and 2007.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko did a project together under the group name Twenty 88.

Now, I did notice a trend where couples who toured together are no longer together.

For example, Chris Brown and Rihanna. He joined her on the last leg of her 2009 international tour.

Same with mark Anthony and J Lo. In 2007 they had a successful tour run together before they separated in 2011.

Other couples that worked together and later ended their relationships include Sunny & Cher.

Jessica Simpson and Nick and of course Ike and Tina. We all know how that ended.