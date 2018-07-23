Heroes honored in Dallas for courageous acts during Waffle House and Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Not every hero wears a cape. Some of them flock among us in normal clothing!

And in this case, these two heroes wear AT&T uniforms.

James Shaw Jr., the man who helped take down a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House back in April, and Dustin Jones, who helped rescue victims during the Las Vegas massacre last October, were honored on Monday.

"Extremely humbled, I mean words can't even explain, express how I feel that AT&T would take the time to honor somebody like James and myself," said Jones.

The two men received AT&T's Gold Vail Award. This is an honor that recognizes people for heroic acts or special services that benefit a company or community.

Both recipients spoke about how during those tragic events they were able to put aside their fears and help save others.

"Violence is never, never the way to go. I've done so many things to be in the limelight cause there are four people that don't get their lives back and I don't want their story to die," said Shaw.

"Instinct kicked in to survive and then once it got passed me I turned back to helping friends and family," said Jones.

Monday was their time to shine for the courageous efforts they put forth.

And, although we have a long way to go when it comes to gun violence, people like Shaw and Jones give us hope for a better tomorrow.