Garland police release photo of rape suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND - Police are looking for the man who allegedly raped a teenage girl at gunpoint in Garland. This happened July 18 in broad daylight behind a shopping center off of Northwest Highway. Police released this still picture of the alleged attacker.



They also released video showing the man driving behind the shopping center in what is believed to be a black, four-door 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5'4" - 5'6" tall, thin build, short hair, full stubble beard, and was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black boots.

If you have any information about the suspect or vehicle, contact Garland police at 972-485-4840.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477(TIPS) or http://garlandcrimestoppers.org.