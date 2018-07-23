Drunk driver hits, kills Dallas officer, bonds out of jail the next day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - It seems like for the past two years, a dark cloud has been hovering over the Dallas Police Department.

"We really haven't even had a chance to heal," said Mike Mata of the Dallas Police Association. "We had July 7th...we started to heal after that. We had the Home Depot shooting, and then now, we have Jamie, who has been killed."

On Saturday, Senior Corporal Jamie Givens was hit and killed by a drunk driver while he blocked traffic for another officer's funeral procession.

After a court decision that added insult to an already devastating story, the accused drunk driver, Adrian Breedlove, was let out on a $76,000 bond. Breedlove was out of jail by Sunday morning.

"$76,000 is very hard to swallow for officers," Mata said. "That a tragedy like this is worth that."

The Dallas Police Association was openly critical of how low that original bond was, and on Monday morning, Breedlove was re-arrested, and placed back behind bars for insufficient bond.

"I think that a lot needs to be looked at this," Mata said.