Dallas cafe closes on Mondays, feeds homeless instead

DALLAS -- Monday is often the most dreaded day of the week.

"I know when I get up in the morning, I don't be feeling too good," says Paulette Johnson. She's the owner of Trucker's Cafe in South Dallas.

While most people are dragging their feet, Paulette is turning Mondays into a great day for the community!

"Stay out this heat now," yells Paulette to the people standing outside of her restaurant.

Every Monday she shuts down Trucker's Cafe to customers, and opens it up to the homeless and the hungry.

"It ain't going to hurt us one day to you know, give back," says Paulette.

They bring in about 60 people at a time, and feed more than 200 on a typical Monday.

"Today we have chili dogs, oranges, cause it's cool and healthful. And we have potato chips and Gatorade or water," says one of the volunteers.

Growing up, Paulette was in and out of shelters, "And I was like, well, whenever I get grown, I am going to help a lot people."

But there is some trouble.

"September the 1st will be my last day here," yells Paulette to the people standing outside her cafe.

Paulette is being forced to move.

"But I am still going to be feeding you guys," Paulette promises the people standing outside.

Paulette could sure use your help in anyway you can! She's looking for a place to move to that is close to the homeless population she has been serving.

She also could use water, clothing, school supplies and volunteers.

If you want to volunteer, you can call her at 972-815-6124.

On August 10th, Paulette is shutting down the restaurant to have a back to school drive. It will be from 12pm-5pm.

If you want to donate, she is looking for cold drinks, snacks that don't need to be refrigerated, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, and other toiletries.