Cowboys host free coaching clinic, look forward to Training Camp

FRISCO -- The Dallas Cowboys helped hundreds of area youth football coaches prepare for their upcoming seasons with a free coaching clinic at The Star on Monday, then turned their attention back to their own preparations for Training Camp which (finally) begins this week in California!

"We're excited about our team," said head coach Jason Garrett. "We have a young team and guys worked really hard in the offseason. We saw a lot of growth individually and collectively in our team over that time. You get away from it, now you get a chance to come back and everybody's recharged, and it'll be fun to see these guys in a training camp environment."

The team plane departs DFW on Tuesday and the first practice in Oxnard is Thursday. And for those of you who think five-plus weeks of practice is too much, Garrett disagrees.

"We have 15 days before our first preseason game. A couple of those days are off, there's a travel day, there's a lot of stuff. So practice is really invaluable to us and getting the most out of it. You have to come in with the right frame of mind, everybody getting ready to work, and I think we have the kind of guys who will do that."

The Cowboys' first preseason game is Thursday, Aug. 9 at San Francisco.

So, are you ready for some football? We sure are!