Suspect identified in Dallas police officer death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- The suspect in the death of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Earl Jaime Givens has been identified as 25-year-old Adrian Breedlove.

On Saturday morning as officers blocked traffic on I-20 during a funeral procession for one of their own Breedlove crashed into Givens' motorcycle.

We are just asking you to just keep the Givens family in your prayers, keep the Dallas Police Department in your prayers, keep the city of Dallas in your prayers,” said DPD Chief Rene Hall.

Givens, a 32 year veteran of the force was later pronounced dead at Baylor Hospital and was soon escorted by his brothers in blue to the medical examiner's office.

Breedlove now sits in the Dallas County jail and is charged with intoxicated manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

In a statement, Dallas District Attorney Faith Johnson promised justice for Givens adding "this matter will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."