City of Seattle being sued by the NRA over new laws

SEATTLE, WA-- The city of Seattle is being sued by none other than the NRA and the Second Amendment Foundation.

You see, the city passed a new law that requires all guns to be locked up or face punishment.

"Many different ways for people to store fire arms and the feeling is the city shouldn't be getting involved in that kind of regulation." said Dave Workman, of the Second Amendment Foundation. The new law's purpose is to keep guns away from people who will misuse them. If you get caught violating this new law you can get fined up to $10,000.

"What a person does in the privacy of their own home is really none of the city's business." said Workman.

But the mayor of Seattle likes to think otherwise.

"Cities have a great obligation to keep their citizens safe. It's one of our number one obligations as a city: Public safety." said Jenny Durkman.

And speaking of public safety, a little rain didn't stop people from protesting on the east coast.

A rally was held outside The State House in Annapolis, Maryland by students in hopes that lawmakers will approve stronger gun control measurements. All this comes after the recent shooting at the Capital Gazette and at Great Mills High School in Saint Mary's County earlier this year where a female student was killed.

A benefit concert will be held in Annapolis in honor of the slain Capital Gazette employees.