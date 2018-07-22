‘Christmas in July’ takes over Bishop Arts district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle all the way.

Okay, we have six more months until Christmas but the Bishop Arts District is celebrating early with 'Christmas in July!'

"This is our fourth year to do Christmas in July. Typically the shops around Bishops Arts are quite slow in the summer so, it's good to have a little party, make it festive. Remind everyone it's only six months until Christmas and get everybody out for a good time and maybe a little bit of shopping," said Sonya Eudaley also known as Mrs. Clause.

Friends and families enjoyed various activities like scavenger hunts, pajama costume contest and even snow!

"I mean the snow doesn't actually make us feel colder but it makes us think less about the heat." said one attendee.

"It's just fun! It really looks like its snowing in the middle of July," said Eudaley.

Restaurants and shops also spread that good 'ol holiday cheer with special offers and sidewalk sales.

December isn't here yet but you sure can feel the holiday spirit in Bishop Arts.